Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

15 employees hospitalized after hazmat incident at West Valley warehouse

Apr 25, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:57 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Fifteen workers were hospitalized on Thursday, April 25, 2024, after a hazmat incident at a West Valley warehouse. (Goodyear Fire Department Photo) Fifteen workers were hospitalized on Thursday, April 25, 2024, after a hazmat incident at a West Valley warehouse. (Goodyear Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Fifteen workers were hospitalized on Thursday after a hazmat incident at a West Valley warehouse, authorities said.

The employees were transported in stable condition from the Quetico warehouse near 143rd and Yuma roads, the Goodyear Fire Department said in an email. In total, 30 people were assessed.

Fire personnel said they were advised of an unknown odor coming from a forklift battery inside the warehouse.

The forklift was removed, and all employees evacuated the building.

RELATED STORIES

“Hazmat crews are metering the area and investigating. They discovered an overheated forklift battery,” Goodyear Fire’s Kevin Boyd said in the email.

The building was being aired out by 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews from Goodyear, Phoenix and Avondale responded to the incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Nathan Crumpler died on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after he struck a raised curb and was thrown off...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking curb, being thrown off his bike in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died on Wednesday after he struck a raised curb and was thrown off his bike in Phoenix, authorities said.

35 minutes ago

Headshot of missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman, who hasn’t been seen since March 9, 2024, near ...

Kevin Stone

Reward in the case of missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman increased to $10,000

The reward in the case of missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman has been increased to $10,000, authorities said Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Kason Nelson is one of the two teenagers who were arrested after a home burglary in Scottsdale on A...

KTAR.com

Surprise Police arrest 2 teenagers allegedly involved in attempted home burglary

Two teenagers were arrested in Surprise after an attempted burglary at a residence on Monday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Split-panel image with a photo of Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy who inspired the creation of M...

Kevin Stone

Make-A-Wish getting replacement for inspirational statue stolen from Phoenix headquarters

Make-A-Wish is getting a replacement for the cherished statue that was stolen from the non-profit group’s Phoenix headquarters last year.

7 hours ago

2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust bought Glendale retail center Avenue at Olive Park for $5.5 million...

Bailey Leasure

Retail center near Glendale Community College sells for $5.5 million

Avenue at Olive Park, a fully leased 3-acre retail center near Glendale Community College, was sold recently for $5.5 million.

8 hours ago

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale's American Sports Center. (Spe...

David Veenstra

Glendale high school hosting Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games

Special Olympics Arizona's Summer Games are returning this week. More than 1,500 athletes will make their way to Glendale to compete.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

15 employees hospitalized after hazmat incident at West Valley warehouse