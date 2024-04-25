PHOENIX — Fifteen workers were hospitalized on Thursday after a hazmat incident at a West Valley warehouse, authorities said.

The employees were transported in stable condition from the Quetico warehouse near 143rd and Yuma roads, the Goodyear Fire Department said in an email. In total, 30 people were assessed.

Fire personnel said they were advised of an unknown odor coming from a forklift battery inside the warehouse.

The forklift was removed, and all employees evacuated the building.

“Hazmat crews are metering the area and investigating. They discovered an overheated forklift battery,” Goodyear Fire’s Kevin Boyd said in the email.

The building was being aired out by 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews from Goodyear, Phoenix and Avondale responded to the incident.

