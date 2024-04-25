Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise Police arrest 2 teenagers allegedly involved in attempted home burglary

Apr 25, 2024, 6:36 AM

Kason Nelson is one of the two teenagers who were arrested after a home burglary in Scottsdale on April 22, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Surprise Police Department photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two teenagers were arrested in Surprise after an attempted home burglary on Monday, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a possible home break-in just after 4 a.m. near Reems and Waddell roads, the Surprise Police Department said.

Shortly after, the same homeowner reported that they had shot at the intruders, followed by another 911 call reporting a person was found with a gunshot wound near the home, police said.

Officers responded to the residence and found a suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kason Nelson, who was injured in the shooting, police said. Nelson was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

A second suspect, a juvenile, was located. Their name and age wasn’t released.

Investigators said the homeowner is renting to a tenant who is familiar with the suspects.

“The suspects told investigators, under Miranda warnings, that they came to visit the tenant,” Officer Chris Thomas said in a press release.

“However, Surprise Police detectives, with assistance from the K-9 unit, located a firearm and other items indicating the suspects were intending to commit a burglary.”

Nelson is a prohibited possessor and was booked on one count each of first-degree burglary, misconduct involving weapons and theft.

The juvenile was booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of second-degree burglary.

