PHOENIX — A state grand jury indicted 11 people accused of taking part in a fake elector scheme in Arizona, officials announced on Wednesday.

The investigation took 13 months, Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

The fake elector accusations date back to the 2020 presidential election, where Republicans in seven states allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump as the president.

However, Biden won in all of those states — including Arizona.

Defendants in the indictment are Kelli Ward, Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, Jacob Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Lorraine Pellegrino, Gregory Safsten and Michael Ward.

“These defendants deceived the citizens of Arizona,” Mayes said. “The scheme, had it succeeded, would have deprived Arizona’s voters of their right to have their votes counted for their chosen president. It would have effectively made their right to vote meaningless.”

The indictments against the 11 defendants made Arizona the fourth state to charge alleged fake electors.

What did the people indicted in fake elector scheme investigation do?

The 11 people who were indicted met on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate claiming they were duly elected officials and claiming Trump won in Arizona, according to the Associated Press.

“We are here because justice demands an answer to the efforts that the defendants and other unindicted co-conspirators allegedly took to undermine the will of Arizona’s voters during the 2020 presidential election,” Mayes said.

Charges leveled against the defendants include fraud, forgery and conspiracy, Mayes said.

“Arizona’s election was free and fair. The people of Arizona elected president Biden,” Mayes said. “Unwilling to accept this fact, the defendants charged by the state grand jury allegedly schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency.”

She said their alleged scheme would have rendered Arizona voters’ ballots meaningless.

The defendants and their co-conspirators spread rumors of widespread voter fraud in Arizona, Mayes added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.