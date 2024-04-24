Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4 Arizona businesses get nearly $1M from USDA for clean energy projects

Apr 24, 2024, 2:00 PM

Image shows Chucho Produce facility in Nogales. (Chucho Produce)...

Image shows Chucho Produce facility in Nogales. (Chucho Produce)

(Chucho Produce)

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — Nearly $1 million in federal grants was allocated to four businesses across Arizona to advance clean energy projects, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding totaling $975,000 was provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the Department of Agriculture.

“Today’s awards reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s and USDA’s commitment to ensuring our most vulnerable communities across Arizona receive the support to keep electricity costs low and transition toward more sustainable forms of energy,” USDA Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez said.

“As the backbone of Arizona’s rural areas and their economies, small businesses deserve the opportunity to do their part in reducing emissions while benefiting from low energy costs.”

These are the 4 businesses set to benefit from the grant

The largest of the four grants is heading to Chucho Produce LLC in Nogales, with the company set to receive $682,539 for the installation of a solar panel system on its roof.

Each year after, the system will save the business about $108,000 and make over 1 million kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to cover the power needed for the refrigerated food warehouse.

Circle Z Ranch Inc. in Patagonia will get approximately $226,000 to also install a solar panel system on the roof of its open-air arena.

Once the project is complete, the business will save over $25,000 each year and produce over 250,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power 35 homes.

Then, a glassblowing business in Sedona, Justin Littenford LLC, will use over $37,000 for the purchase and installation of a 20.9 kilowatt solar panel system, which is expected to save over $14,400 each year.

Finally, Pinion Painting LLC in Prescott was granted over $28,000 to put a solar panel system on its roof. Once complete, the business will see annual savings of over $3,000, and 150% of its annual electric demand displaced.

