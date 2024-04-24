Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man who may have taken homemade raft onto Colorado River in Arizona goes missing

Apr 24, 2024, 1:00 PM

A collage of photos showing a wooden raft, a headshot of Thomas L. Robison, and a photo of the miss...

Authorities are searching for Thomas L. Robison, who may have tried floating down the Colorado River in Arizona with his dog on a homemade raft. (National Park Service Photos)

(National Park Service Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man who may have been trying to float down the Colorado River with his dog on a homemade raft is missing, authorities said Wednesday.

A search is underway at Grand Canyon National Park for 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison of Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to the National Park Service.

Robison’s truck was found Sunday at Lees Ferry, which is on the Colorado River in northern Arizona within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Robison is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with graying brown hair and hazel eyes.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities believe he may have attempted to go down the Colorado River with his 11-year-old Welsh Corgi on a self-made raft.

Anyone who may have seen Robison is asked to call Grand Canyon Dispatch at 928-638-7805.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Boy injured after hit-and-run died, Glendale police say...

KTAR.com

13-year-old boy hit by truck in Glendale 2 weeks ago dies

The Glendale Police Department announced that a 13-year-old boy injured by a hit-and-run died on Tuesday after two weeks in the hospital.

37 minutes ago

Image shows Chucho Produce facility in Nogales. (Chucho Produce)...

SuElen Rivera

4 Arizona businesses get nearly $1M from USDA for clean energy projects

The funding totaling $975,000 was provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the Department of Agriculture.

2 hours ago

Split image of the Arizona flag on the left and state Rep. Matt Gress on the House floor April 24, ...

KTAR.com

Democrats in Arizona House get enough GOP help to pass bill to repeal near-total abortion ban

Arizona House Democrats, with help from a few Republicans, passed a bill Wednesday to repeal the state’s near-total abortion ban.

4 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona’s oldest predominantly Black community listed on National Register of Historic Places

The Randolph Townsite Historic District located 50 miles southeast of Phoenix was listed as a traditional cultural place.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Valley Metro bus stop sign....

KTAR.com

Man stabbed to death at west Phoenix bus stop, no arrest made

A man was stabbed to death at a bus stop near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

6 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix police SUVs parked in front of a metal utility pole. A suspect was arrested A...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in shooting that led to power outage in Phoenix nearly 3 months ago

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting that led to a power outage in east Phoenix in February.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Man who may have taken homemade raft onto Colorado River in Arizona goes missing