PHOENIX – A man who may have been trying to float down the Colorado River with his dog on a homemade raft is missing, authorities said Wednesday.

A search is underway at Grand Canyon National Park for 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison of Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to the National Park Service.

Robison’s truck was found Sunday at Lees Ferry, which is on the Colorado River in northern Arizona within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Robison is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with graying brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities believe he may have attempted to go down the Colorado River with his 11-year-old Welsh Corgi on a self-made raft.

Anyone who may have seen Robison is asked to call Grand Canyon Dispatch at 928-638-7805.

