ARIZONA NEWS

‘Destroy All Enemies’ tour comes to Phoenix courtesy of metal band Megadeth

Apr 23, 2024, 4:04 PM

James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro attend SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation' wit...

James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro attend SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation' with Megadeth at SiriusXM Studios on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Thrash metal band Megadeth announced Tuesday a nationwide tour that stops in Phoenix in August.

The Aug. 8 tour date at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is the fifth show on the schedule and on the tail end of its first week. Joining Megadeth will be special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains.

“We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing. We are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, on stage and off,” frontman Dave Mustaine said in a press release. “I’m excited to see Mudvayne and All That Remains join us as we ‘Destroy All Enemies’.”

The multi-platinum-selling band has been nominated for 13 Grammy awards, spanning as far back as 1991 and as recently as 2023, with the band’s sole win coming from the song “Dystopia,” which won for Best Metal Performance in 2017.

The band last played in the Valley in March 2023 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, part of Arizona Bike Week 2023, according to setlist.fm.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. on the band’s website.

