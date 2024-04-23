PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday afternoon for a Phoenix man with a cognitive condition who went missing earlier in the day.

Jose Angel Vingochea Gomez, 78, was last seen walking near 78th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 a.m. Authorities reported he was found safe and in good health around 3:30 p.m.

He was wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Vingochea Gomez is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

