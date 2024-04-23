Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 78-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive condition found safe

Apr 23, 2024, 1:18 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Headshot of Jose Angel Vingochea Gomez, subject of a Silver Alert in Phoenix....

A Silver Alert was issued April 23, 2024, for Jose Angel Vingochea Gomez of Phoenix. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday afternoon for a Phoenix man with a cognitive condition who went missing earlier in the day.

Jose Angel Vingochea Gomez, 78, was last seen walking near 78th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 a.m. Authorities reported he was found safe and in good health around 3:30 p.m.

He was wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Vingochea Gomez is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tuesday morning collision kills man...

KTAR.com

Man run over while pushing shopping cart on Phoenix roadway

A man is dead after a Tuesday morning collision near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced.

1 hour ago

Google Street View image of Heritage Village, a Mesa assisted living facility that has been accused...

Kevin Stone

Court puts receiver in control of troubled Mesa assisted living facility

A third-party receiver was appointed to take control of Heritage Village, a Mesa assisted living facility accused of abuse and consumer fraud.

3 hours ago

Multiple suspects were indicted for their roles in allegedly ambushing an off-duty Phoenix police o...

KTAR.com

Suspects indicted in connection with shooting of off-duty Phoenix officer

Two suspects were indicted for their roles in allegedly ambushing an off-duty Phoenix police officer in March, authorities said Tuesday.

4 hours ago

File photo of a woman buying a The Pick lottery ticket from a machine. A ticket for The Pick sold i...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lottery player hits $11.9 million jackpot in The Pick drawing

An Arizona lottery player hit an $11.9 million jackpot in Monday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 28, 31, 32 and 41.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Crust Simply Italian owners opening The Goose speakeasy lounge in Scottsdale

The lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road, adjacent to Crust Simply Italian in the Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Stock image of power lines. A power outage left thousands of residents in the city of Maricopa with...

KTAR.com

Thousands in city of Maricopa get electricity back after widespread power outage

The power has been restored in Maricopa after a widespread outage left much of the Arizona city without electricity Tuesday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert canceled after 78-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive condition found safe