PHOENIX – Much of the city of Maricopa was without electricity Tuesday morning due to a widespread power outage.

More than 33,000 customers were impacted as of around 8 a.m., nearly all of Electrical District No. 3’s members, according to the power provider’s outage map.

Electrical District No. 3 (ED3) posted the following alert on its website and social media:

ED3 is experiencing a transmission outage to our system. ED3 has been in contact with our transmission providers including WAPA [Western Area Power Authority] and APS [Arizona Public Service]. A transmission crew has been dispatched from APS to investigate the matter. APS reports that it will take at least an hour for the team to be onsite. WAPA has reported that a major event occurred on their system. ED3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

ED3 updated the message around 9:30 a.m. to say WAPA and APS transformers were re-energized, allowing power to “be restored gradually.”

APS, which serves a small portion of Maricopa, said about 80 of its customers in the city were without power.

The Maricopa Police Department deployed officers to direct traffic at main intersections where the signals weren’t working.

The city said the Copper Sky Recreation Center and Aquatic Center, Maricopa Library and Cultural Center, and Maricopa Community Center would be closed until the power is restored.

What is Electrical District No. 3?

ED3 is a not-for-profit utility district formed by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors in 1926. It provides service in Maricopa and the unincorporated community of Stanfield.

Maricopa, which is located about 35 miles south of downtown Phoenix, has approximately 75,000 residents.

No other details were immediately available.

