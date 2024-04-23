PHOENIX — The Goose, a speakeasy lounge from the owners of Crust Simply Italian, is set to take flight in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch neighborhood.

The cocktail bar, which is next to the Crust Simply Italian restaurant near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road, will hold a grand opening celebration on Friday.

The Goose carries on the avian theme established by the Crust Restaurant Group with The Ostrich in Chandler and The Blue Heron in Gilbert.

“As a sister concept to The Ostrich and The Blue Heron, you will see many similarities, however, The Goose will stand on its own with many differences, like the original decor, elevated wine list, separate food menu and, of course, some newly creative cocktails,” Michael Merendino, owner of Crust Restaurant Group, said in a press release.

“We will also be offering Goose Bumps which will be an insanely fun way to enjoy caviar and vodka! Come down and say hello.”

Here’s everything we know about The Goose in Scottsdale

The Goose, which can accommodate up to 42 people, will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The venue itself embodies the design of a speakeasy, offering intimate seating options, candle-lit tables, and black and white marble floors.

The drink menu features spirits, martinis, Clover Clubs and Vieux Carres, as well as unique twists on classics such as OnlyFeathers, which combines Platinum vodka, fresh passion fruit juice, lemon juice and Prosecco.

Food items include sharable plates such as fried calamari, spiced olives, pizzas and dessert. All plates will come from Crust Simply Italian.

What’s next for the Crust Restaurant Group?

The Crust Restaurant Group will continue to spread its wings later this year with a fourth Valley restaurant/speakeasy combo.

A Crust Simply Italian and The Nightingale cocktail bar will be located at The Grid on Main Street in Mesa, two blocks west of the Mesa Arts Center.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant with a 2,000-square-foot patio will be the chain’s largest venue. No official opening date has been announced.

