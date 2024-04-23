Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Crust Simply Italian owners opening The Goose speakeasy lounge in Scottsdale

Apr 23, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo) The Goose speakeasy lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. (Crust Restaurant Group Photo)

PHOENIX — The Goose, a speakeasy lounge from the owners of Crust Simply Italian, is set to take flight in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch neighborhood.

The cocktail bar, which is next to the Crust Simply Italian restaurant near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road, will hold a grand opening celebration on Friday.

The Goose carries on the avian theme established by the Crust Restaurant Group with The Ostrich in Chandler and The Blue Heron in Gilbert.

RELATED STORIES

“As a sister concept to The Ostrich and The Blue Heron, you will see many similarities, however, The Goose will stand on its own with many differences, like the original decor, elevated wine list, separate food menu and, of course, some newly creative cocktails,” Michael Merendino, owner of Crust Restaurant Group, said in a press release.

“We will also be offering Goose Bumps which will be an insanely fun way to enjoy caviar and vodka! Come down and say hello.”

Here’s everything we know about The Goose in Scottsdale

The Goose, which can accommodate up to 42 people, will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The venue itself embodies the design of a speakeasy, offering intimate seating options, candle-lit tables, and black and white marble floors.

The drink menu features spirits, martinis, Clover Clubs and Vieux Carres, as well as unique twists on classics such as OnlyFeathers, which combines Platinum vodka, fresh passion fruit juice, lemon juice and Prosecco.

Food items include sharable plates such as fried calamari, spiced olives, pizzas and dessert. All plates will come from Crust Simply Italian.

What’s next for the Crust Restaurant Group?

The Crust Restaurant Group will continue to spread its wings later this year with a fourth Valley restaurant/speakeasy combo.

A Crust Simply Italian and The Nightingale cocktail bar will be located at The Grid on Main Street in Mesa, two blocks west of the Mesa Arts Center.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant with a 2,000-square-foot patio will be the chain’s largest venue. No official opening date has been announced.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a woman buying a The Pick lottery ticket from a machine. A ticket for The Pick sold i...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lottery player hits $11.9 million jackpot in The Pick drawing

An Arizona lottery player hit an $11.9 million jackpot in Monday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 28, 31, 32 and 41.

26 minutes ago

Stock image of power lines. A power outage left thousands of residents in the city of Maricopa with...

KTAR.com

Widespread power outage in city of Maricopa leaves thousands without electricity

Much of the city of Maricopa was without electricity Tuesday morning due to a widespread power outage.

3 hours ago

Mobile mammography unit offers breast cancer screenings in Valley...

Serena O'Sullivan

Banner Health offers on-the-go breast cancer screenings with mobile mammography unit

Banner Health announced its 3D mobile mammography unit, which will screen Valley women for breast cancer, last week.

6 hours ago

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at ...

David Veenstra

Imagine Dragons announces ‘Loom’ tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Imagine Dragons is bringing the "Loom" tour to Phoenix this fall. The "Radioactive" rockers will make a stop in Phoenix on Oct. 6.

6 hours ago

Exterior and pool at Portico, a luxury condominium development under construction in Scottsdale....

Kevin Stone

Luxury Scottsdale condo development Portico sells out months before opening

Portico, a luxury condominium community under construction in Scottsdale, is fully sold out, developers announced Monday.

7 hours ago

Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas throws event on Saturday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand opening for master-planned community in Apache Junction offers food trucks, music, tours

Brookfield Properties will throw a grand opening event to bring attention to the Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas community on Saturday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Crust Simply Italian owners opening The Goose speakeasy lounge in Scottsdale