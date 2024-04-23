PHOENIX — Property developers behind a new master-planned community in the East Valley will host a grand opening event this Saturday to attractive prospective home buyers.

The block party will take place at Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas. The community at 100755 Dutchman Dr. is near Ironwood Drive and Ray Road in Apache Junction.

Dea McDonald, the president of Brookfield Properties Development Arizona, said the community will serve all types of buyers.

“The community has been purposefully designed to be inclusive,” McDonald said in a statement. “Blossom Rock is tailored to a variety of homebuyers, from newlyweds and families with young children, all the way to empty nesters.”

The grand opening will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

What’s there to do at the grand opening in Apache Junction?

People who want to tour the 15 model homes can enjoy live music and multiple food trucks. Prospective homebuyers can chow down on barbecue, tacos, desserts and other types of foods.

There are four parks around the community. Each will have photo opportunities, food and music.

Guests who don’t want to drive around can park at the crossroad of Ray Road and Blossom Park Trail. Free shuttles will take them to the four parks around Blossom Park so they can explore the area.

Multiple DJs will play music, and there will be lawn games, adoptable dogs and a canine couture fashion show.

“We’re excited to host families interested in Blossom Rock for a memorable day filled with music, food, family and dog-friendly activities and beautiful homes,” McDonald said.

How much will the Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas homes cost?

Brookfield Properties expects home prices to start in the $400K range. Monthly HOA fees start at $125 per month.

It’s not the only builder behind the community. David Weekley Homes, Lennar, Pulte Homes and Tri Pointe Homes are also behind some of the homes in Blossom Rock.

The homebuilders created various types of architectural designs and floorplans, from Spanish Colonial homes to contemporary farmhouse-style homes.

Although Blossom Rock is located within the Apache Junction School District, Great Hearts Academies owns a 5.4-acre parcel within the community. The public charter school network expects to open an academy in the fall of 2026.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.