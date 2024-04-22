PHOENIX — Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a head-on collision in Peoria, near Lake Pleasant, on Saturday night.

The two men killed in the crash, Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Parsi, were both from India and were both 19-years-old, according to Peoria police.

Peoria police officers, along with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department, responded to the collision on Castle Hot Springs Road, just north of State Route 74, around 6:18 p.m. on Saturday.

A red Ford F-150 was going south on Castle Hot Springs Road while a white Kia Forte was traveling north when the two cars collided head-on, according to police.

Mukka and Parsi were both passengers in the Forte. The driver of the Forte was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries but was later released. The driver of the F-150 was also taken to a local hospital but was also later released.

Police do not know if speed or impairment were factors as the crash is still under investigation by the Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the preliminary investigation but was re-opened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No other information was made available.

