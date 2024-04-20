Police investigating death of man pulled from canal in Gilbert

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the death of man it pulled from a canal on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person unresponsive in the water near the intersection of Baseline and Lindsay roads just after 6:40 a.m.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if the man died from drowning in the canal or if he was dead before his body entered the canal.

Police said this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

