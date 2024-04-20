PHOENIX — Tradition will be the theme of the annual “World’s Oldest Rodeo” in Prescott this summer.

The event, which will be staged from July 1-7, will feature a week-long schedule of rodeo competitions and family-friendly entertainment.

As part of the festivities, the rodeo, which has been staged annually since 1888, is launching the “Memory Catcher” campaign, an initiative that invites fans to share their cherished stories of Prescott rodeo traditions.

These memories will be featured on the rodeo’s website and its social media platforms.

“It is an honor to highlight their stories and share the profound impact our rodeo has had on their lives over the years,” “Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. General Manager Jim Dewey Brown said in a press release.

Memories of past rodeos in Prescott can be submitted online.

One highlight of the week is the annual rodeo parade, this year themed “Prescott Traditions.”

It is slated to take place on July 6 starting at 9 a.m. in downtown Prescott.

The grand marshal will be Ibbie Champie, the daughter of Lawton Champie, a 13-time rodeo champion across various events.

More information, including ticket information, is online.

