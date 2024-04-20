Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler city leaders to host community listening session on youth violence

Apr 20, 2024, 7:15 AM

Community listening session on teen violence in Chandler set...

Chandler police officers and a nonprofit leader will discuss teen violence at the free event. (Chandler Police Department/iStock photos)

(Chandler Police Department/iStock photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Chandler city leaders will host a community listening session on teen violence and behavioral health later this month.

The Chandler Nature Center at 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road will host the event. The listening session will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29.

Officials with the Chandler Police Department will discuss how teen violence impacts the community’s public safety. They’ll also give an update on the issue, the city said.

RELATED STORIES

After Chandler PD, Dr. Paula McCall, the founder of the Semicolon Society, will give a presentation highlighting resources and additional information on the topic of youth violence.

The nonprofit provides free mental health education to Arizona communities. It offers suicide prevention and support services, according to its website.

How to join the community listening session on teen violence

Although anyone is welcome to walk into the free event, attendees are encouraged to register online.

The event will have breakout sessions after the presentations. That way, visitors can speak more about teen violence in an intimate setting, city officials said.

The meeting is being held as communities around the East Valley focus on the issue of youth violence in the wake of multiple assault cases, including the beating death of Preston Lord.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Diners eat at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on May 11, 2023 in Oak Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scot...

David Veenstra

Here are the shops and restaurants Surprise residents want to see the most

The City of Surprise released the results of its 2024 Retail Survey. Here are the shops and restaurants Surprise residents most want to see.

45 minutes ago

An aerial view map shows where a homebuilder bought a former golf course site in Glendale at 55th a...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Shuttered Glendale golf course site sold to Denver homebuilder for cash

Richmond American Homes of Arizona Inc. paid $28.64 million for land that was once home to a golf course in Glendale.

1 hour ago

Live Love is a nonprofit dedicated to improving local communities. (Live Love photos/via Facebook)...

David Veenstra

Chandler approves long-term partnership for new community center development

The city of Chandler reached an agreement with nonprofit Live Love to be able to use a new community center currently being developed. 

11 hours ago

southern Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly...

Associated Press

Jurors don’t have a verdict yet in an Arizona rancher’s trial for fatally shooting a migrant

A jury in southern Arizona is still deliberating in the trial of a rancher charged with fatally shooting an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.

13 hours ago

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Wafer production underway at TSMC’s Phoenix factory; Q1 earnings beat expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making “significant progress” on its north Phoenix site with engineering wafer production already underway.

15 hours ago

Repeat killer sentenced to life in prison after murdering girlfriend...

KTAR.com

Tempe man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it sentenced Gary Cox, 60, a repeat killer, to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Chandler city leaders to host community listening session on youth violence