Community listening session on teen violence in Chandler set...

PHOENIX — Chandler city leaders will host a community listening session on teen violence and behavioral health later this month.

The Chandler Nature Center at 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road will host the event. The listening session will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29.

Officials with the Chandler Police Department will discuss how teen violence impacts the community’s public safety. They’ll also give an update on the issue, the city said.

After Chandler PD, Dr. Paula McCall, the founder of the Semicolon Society, will give a presentation highlighting resources and additional information on the topic of youth violence.

The nonprofit provides free mental health education to Arizona communities. It offers suicide prevention and support services, according to its website.

How to join the community listening session on teen violence

Although anyone is welcome to walk into the free event, attendees are encouraged to register online.

The event will have breakout sessions after the presentations. That way, visitors can speak more about teen violence in an intimate setting, city officials said.

The meeting is being held as communities around the East Valley focus on the issue of youth violence in the wake of multiple assault cases, including the beating death of Preston Lord.

