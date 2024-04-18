Close
Scottsdale Airport to show ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for its first movie night

Apr 18, 2024, 4:00 PM

Aircraft perform a flyover during the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on May 4, 2022 in San Diego. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Scottsdale Airport will transform into an open-air cinema this weekend, offering a starlit screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise soaring as a daring naval aviator.

The airport’s first movie night will begin at 7:15 p.m. at 15000 N. Airport Drive.

Visitors are advised to follow event signs and enter through the gate on the north side of the main aviation building. Gates open at 6 p.m.

No reservations or tickets are needed for the free event. Parking is also free and can be accessed across from the main aviation building.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to our first movie night at Scottsdale Airport,” Aviation Director Gary P. Mascaro said in a press release. “This is a unique opportunity for families to experience the airport and enjoy a fun evening together.”

Before the movie begins, guests can explore an exciting display of planes and a fire truck presentation.

While attendees should bring their own lawn chairs, as none will be provided, outside food and beverages are not allowed.

However, refreshments and meals will be available for purchase from Volanti Restaurant and Lounge, one of the event sponsors.

