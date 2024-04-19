PHOENIX — Johnny Was, a bohemian-inspired brand developed in California, is set to open in Scottsdale Fashion Square on Friday after relocating from Kierland Commons.

The boutique will be located on the first floor, adjacent to H&M and Abercrombie & Fitch.

The store will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“We’re excited to unveil our expanded Johnny Was boutique at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Our customers will be able to explore our unique blend of bohemian luxury and artisanal quality in an even more spacious and inviting setting,” CEO Rob Traber said in a press release.

Everything we know about the reopening of Johnny Was boutique

The 2,200-square-foot store will showcase clothing that incorporates bohemian elegance into various items, including embroidery tops, denim, swimwear and other ready-to-wear collections.

Beyond clothing, the boutique will also offer a floral fragrance, candle collection, handbags, shoes, blankets, bedding and homeware.

Featuring white-washed oak and marbles tables, oil-rubbed bronze metal finishing, vintage overdyed rugs and natural linen curtains, the boutique offers a sophisticated blend of rugged elegance and refined contemporary style.

The other Johnny Was store in Arizona is located in Tucson.

Follow @suelenrivera

