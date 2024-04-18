Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa woman accused of assaulting 64-year-old substitute bus driver

Apr 17, 2024, 7:10 PM

Mesa woman was arrested after beating bus driver, police say...

Hermenegilda Isabelle Marquez, pictured above, allegedly punched and slapped the bus driver. (City of Mesa photo)

(City of Mesa photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Mesa woman was arrested Wednesday after police accused her of assaulting a 64-year-old bus driver last week.

Hermenegilda Isabelle Marquez, 27, allegedly attacked the substitute bus driver in a residential neighborhood near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive last Thursday at around 2:15 p.m.

Eleven children witnessed the assault, which took place on the school bus, according to arrest documents. The victim was sitting in her driver’s seat and was buckled in during the alleged attack.

Why the Mesa woman was arrested

Marquez allegedly accused the victim of saying mean things to her daughter and pushed and slapped the driver multiple times in the head and face.

RELATED STORIES

Eventually, she balled her hands into fists and pummeled the victim with both hands before her boyfriend pulled her off the bus, arrest documents said.

As her boyfriend was pulling her away, Marquez grabbed the victim’s hair with both hands to try and drag her out of her seat, according to arrest documents. However, the victim’s seat belt prevented her from being dragged away.

The victim required medical attention for various injuries Marquez inflicted, arrest documents said.

Officers who responded to the scene spoke to the victim, who said she normally doesn’t drive that route and didn’t know Marquez or her daughter, arrest documents said. She said she hadn’t said anything to Marquez’s daughter.

“The victim also reported that after the assault, her pacemaker began to shock her,” arrest documents said.

Marquez was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a school employee.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. (Valley Metro Pho...

KTAR.com

Phoenix receives $1.2 million grant to help with transportation development projects

Phoenix has received a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration intended for projects that boost transportation options and access in the city.

2 hours ago

A anti-abortion supporter stands outside the House chamber, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Capit...

Associated Press

Democrats clear path to bring proposed repeal of Arizona’s near-total abortion ban to a vote

Democrats in the Arizona Senate cleared a path to bring a proposed repeal of the state’s near-total ban on abortions to a vote.

3 hours ago

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX announced a Phoenix stop on their joint "Sweat" tour. (Photos provided b...

SuElen Rivera

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix in October

International musicians Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announced a Phoenix stop in October during their upcoming "Sweat" tour.

4 hours ago

Apartment fire in Mesa caused by electric scooter, authorities say...

KTAR.com

Mesa Fire Department says an electric scooter started an apartment fire

An electric scooter caused an apartment fire in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m., according to authorities.

5 hours ago

Tempe homicide victim found dead on March 12, police need help...

KTAR.com

Tempe police ask public to share information about homicide victim

Authorities asked the public to share information about a Tempe homicide victim named Joseph Lemons on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

File photo of a highway in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened thre...

KTAR.com

High-elevation Arizona roadways cleared for use after seasonal closures in White Mountains

Transportation officials lifted seasonal closures on three high-elevation roadways in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Mesa woman accused of assaulting 64-year-old substitute bus driver