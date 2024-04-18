Mesa woman was arrested after beating bus driver, police say...

PHOENIX — A Mesa woman was arrested Wednesday after police accused her of assaulting a 64-year-old bus driver last week.

Hermenegilda Isabelle Marquez, 27, allegedly attacked the substitute bus driver in a residential neighborhood near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive last Thursday at around 2:15 p.m.

Eleven children witnessed the assault, which took place on the school bus, according to arrest documents. The victim was sitting in her driver’s seat and was buckled in during the alleged attack.

Why the Mesa woman was arrested

Marquez allegedly accused the victim of saying mean things to her daughter and pushed and slapped the driver multiple times in the head and face.

Eventually, she balled her hands into fists and pummeled the victim with both hands before her boyfriend pulled her off the bus, arrest documents said.

As her boyfriend was pulling her away, Marquez grabbed the victim’s hair with both hands to try and drag her out of her seat, according to arrest documents. However, the victim’s seat belt prevented her from being dragged away.

The victim required medical attention for various injuries Marquez inflicted, arrest documents said.

Officers who responded to the scene spoke to the victim, who said she normally doesn’t drive that route and didn’t know Marquez or her daughter, arrest documents said. She said she hadn’t said anything to Marquez’s daughter.

“The victim also reported that after the assault, her pacemaker began to shock her,” arrest documents said.

Marquez was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a school employee.

