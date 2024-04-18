Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe police ask public to share information about homicide victim

Apr 17, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm

Tempe homicide victim found dead on March 12, police need help...

Joseph Lemons, pictured above, was found dead on March 12, authorities said. (Tempe Police Department photo)

(Tempe Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police asked the public to share information about a Tempe homicide victim on Wednesday.

The Tempe Police Department said Joseph Lemons was found dead around 1 p.m. on March 12.

His body was found near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, police said.

Investigators found Lemon’s body had been at the location for a while. However, police didn’t say how long his body had been left at the location.

Lemons’ body was left there since at least earlier in the day, but it could have been there since the night before, police said.

Where was Tempe homicide victim last seen?

Lemons was last seen alive in the area of Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive, authorities said.

Police want information from anyone who saw Lemons or had contact with him between March 10-12.

Anyone who can help the investigation is encouraged to call Tempe PD at 480-350-8311. Callers can be anonymous.

No additional information is available at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

