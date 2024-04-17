WB I-10 lanes reopen, EB lanes still closed after freeway fence climber causes shutdown

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 7th Avenue in Phoenix reopened after being closed on Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

However, the eastbound lanes remained closed as of 8:30 p.m.

The closure began after reports alerted authorities of a man climbing the I-10 bridge near 7th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“After the freeway was shut down and units contained the area, negotiations began,” Sgt. Brian Bower told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “During negotiations, the man fell from the overpass onto the freeway and sustained serious injuries.”

The man was taken to a hospital for care.

Phoenix police, along with DPS, are still keeping the eastbound lanes closed while detectives investigate the incident, Bower said.

All eastbound traffic on the I-10 has to exit at 7th Avenue, ADOT said.

I-10 EB remains closed at 7th Avenue due to a law enforcement situation. There's no estimated time to reopen the road. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/eyF4t05Ajp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 17, 2024

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.

