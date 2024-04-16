International icon Shakira to make Phoenix stop on world tour

PHOENIX — After a six-year break from touring, international icon Shakira will perform in Phoenix later this year as part of her upcoming world tour.

The global artist is set to grace the Footprint Center stage on Nov. 7, the second show of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Woman Don’t Cry Anymore) world tour.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets for the general public go on sale on Monday.

I’m so thrilled to announce the first dates for my LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR, a celebration for my wolfpack! The first leg of the tour will be across North America, the only chance to experience the show in a more intimate way! International dates to be announced… pic.twitter.com/ItMSN6gZKm — Shakira (@shakira) April 16, 2024

Shakira’s release of “Hips Don’t Lie,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks, established her as a global musician. Although this 2005 hit stands alone in reaching such heights for the musician, she has also seen 28 other singles and collaborations land on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of Shakira’s most notorious songs include “Hips Don’t Lie,” “She Wolf,” “Waka Waka” and “Chantaje”

The last time Shakira performed in Phoenix was in 2018, according to setlist.fm.

The first leg of the tour kicks off on Nov. 2 in Palm Springs, California, and wraps up on Dec. 15 in Detroit, Michigan. The international and latter-half of her tour will be announced at a later date.

