PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in a Phoenix smoke shop shooting that left one man dead earlier this week, authorities announced Friday.

Alvin Massenburg II, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday, two days after 38-year-old Daniel Kemp was gunned down at a business near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Massenburg was booked into jail on counts of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm at a nonresidential structure. His bond was set at $500,000.

What happened before shooting at Phoenix smoke shop?

The shooting location was the High City Smoke Shop, according to court records.

The suspect and victim got into an argument after a person who was with Kemp had trouble completing a Google Play transaction at the shop, according to arrest documents.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Monday and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Massenburg as the suspect before taking him into custody on Wednesday.

“Massenburg was interviewed and subsequently booked on multiple charges to include murder,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Friday. “This investigation remains active and ongoing, however no other suspects are being sought in this case.”

This is an updated version of a story originally published Aug. 16, 2024.

