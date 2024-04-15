Close
Buildings evacuated because of gas leak near 27th and Northern avenues in Phoenix

Apr 15, 2024, 11:48 AM | Updated: 12:05 pm

Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix on Monday, April 15, 2024, because of a gas leak. (X File Photo/@PHXFire)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix on Monday after a gas leak caused a hazmat situation, authorities said.

All buildings within about a quarter-mile radius of 27th and Northern avenues were evacuated after a gas main ruptured, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The area includes businesses, residential neighborhoods and a grade school.

“We don’t have any injuries to report at this time. The scene is still active,” Capt. Shaun DuBois told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email just before 11:30 a.m.

According to ABC15, a truck apparently struck a gas line.

The public was advised to avoid the area.

Washington Elementary School students and staff were bused to Palo Verde Middle School, about 2.5 miles away. Parents were notified and reunification plans were activated, according to the Washington Elementary School District.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

