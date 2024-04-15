PHOENIX — A second person died after a car crashed into a house in Peoria over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a home near Lone Mountain Road and Vistancia Boulevard just after midnight Sunday and found a black Infiniti that had crashed through a wall and into the home, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Shane Johnson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other five occupants were taken to a hospital for their injuries. One of those people, 19-year-old Aiden Ellis, died at the hospital. Two of the other four occupants suffered life-threatening injuries.

Nobody inside the house was injured, police said.

How did the fatal Peoria car crash occur?

Police said the vehicle was driving west on Garambullo Drive when it missed a stop sign at 126th Avenue, drove through the intersection and drove into the wall and home.

The crash closed streets in the area for about seven hours on Sunday morning.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story originally published April 14, 2024.

