Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2nd person dies as a result of car crashing into Peoria house over weekend

Apr 15, 2024, 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Two people died and four others were injured when a car crashed into a wall and home in Peoria on A...

Two people died and four others were injured when a car crashed into a wall and home in Peoria on April 14, 2024. (Peoria Police Department Photo)

(Peoria Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A second person died after a car crashed into a house in Peoria over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a home near Lone Mountain Road and Vistancia Boulevard just after midnight Sunday and found a black Infiniti that had crashed through a wall and into the home, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Shane Johnson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other five occupants were taken to a hospital for their injuries. One of those people, 19-year-old Aiden Ellis, died at the hospital. Two of the other four occupants suffered life-threatening injuries.

RELATED STORIES

Nobody inside the house was injured, police said.

How did the fatal Peoria car crash occur?

Police said the vehicle was driving west on Garambullo Drive when it missed a stop sign at 126th Avenue, drove through the intersection and drove into the wall and home.

The crash closed streets in the area for about seven hours on Sunday morning.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story originally published April 14, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Fire Department hazmat truck. Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Buildings evacuated because of gas leak near 27th and Northern avenues in Phoenix

Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix on Monday after a gas leak caused a hazmat situation, authorities said.

1 hour ago

A promotional graphic for “The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” shows Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, ...

Kevin Stone

The Marley Brothers announce Phoenix stop as part of tour to celebrate Bob Marley’s music

Fans of reggae legend Bob Marley can “Get Up, Stand Up” in Phoenix this summer when The Marley Brothers celebrate their father’s music.

2 hours ago

Photo illustration of cryptocurrency in front of price chart on a computer. Arizona has entered int...

Kevin Stone

Arizona enters into multistate settlement with TradeStation over crypto investment program

Arizona has entered into a $1.5 million multistate settlement with TradeStation over a crypto interest-earning program.

3 hours ago

Headshots of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, left, and Liz Archuleta, whom Hobbs appointed to the Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs makes her first appointments to Arizona Board of Regents

Gov. Katie Hobbs recently made her first appointments to the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s three public universities.

4 hours ago

Aerial view of Salt Lake City temple....

KTAR.com

Here’s where the next Arizona temple will be for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled plans last week to build a new temple in Arizona as part of a global expansion.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

2nd person dies as a result of car crashing into Peoria house over weekend