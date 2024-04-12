Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man who went missing in Gilbert

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 79-year-old man who went missing in Gilbert earlier in the day, authorities said.

Santokh “Sam” Singh left his home near Warner and Lindsay roads at about 7:45 a.m. and didn’t return.

Singh, who is new to the area and doesn’t know his way around, suffers from cognitive health conditions that cause him to be lost and confused easily.

Singh was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a long-sleeved white button up and a black cross-body bag. He did not have his phone with him when he left.

He is 5-foot-11, weighs 188 pounds and has gray hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.