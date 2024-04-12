Close
Woman arrested after fight leads to stabbing, shooting in Glendale

Apr 12, 2024, 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm

Runesha White, 22, is accused of stabbing a man in the back after he recorded a separate fight on A...

Runesha White, 22, is accused of stabbing a man in the back after he recorded a separate fight on April 10, 2024. (MCSO mugshot)

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested and two people were hospitalized after a fight led to a stabbing and a shooting in Glendale on Wednesday night.

Runesha White, 22, was the only person arrested at the scene of the melee near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to court documents.

She was booked on two counts of aggravated assault — including one for allegedly flicking blood onto an officer and saying “here you go” — and a burglary charge.

White and a person she was with were involved in a fight with others when another individual started taking video.

She allegedly stabbed the person who was taking video, and that person fled to an apartment.

White and the person she was with then allegedly broke into the apartment, where the stabbing victim shot White’s accomplice.

The stabbing victim and the person who got shot both required hospitalization. The person with the gunshot wound, whose identity was not released, will be arrested after getting out of the hospital, according to court documents.

What happened during the incident in Glendale?

White got up and stabbed the victim in the back after she threatened him with a beer bottle, court documents say.

The victim ran back to his apartment and locked the door, but both suspects tried to enter the residence and White continued to threaten him with the knife.

Because his wife and children were inside the apartment, the victim threatened to shoot the suspects if they continued to try and break in, police said.

The suspects told the victim, “you aren’t going to use it,” then the victim fired one shot and hit the other suspect in the right leg, police added.

Glendale Police Department officers arrived shortly after and provided aid to the victim and the suspect who was shot in the leg.

