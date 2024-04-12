Pinal County authorities take homicide suspect who may have fled to Valley into custody

PHOENIX — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took a homicide suspect who may have fled to the Valley into custody on Friday at around 12:30 p.m.

Javier Lopez, 49, was considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Authorities initially asked the public to help find him at around 9 a.m.

Police said Lopez could be in the Phoenix or Tempe area. However, they didn’t say where they found him.

Police said they wanted to speak with him for their investigation into the murder of 43-year-old Christina Lopez.

The victim was found dead at her residence near Felix and Judd roads on Thursday. This is outside the town of Florence, which is around 65 miles southeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

Lopez was last seen driving a 2003 silver Nissan Sentra, police said.

