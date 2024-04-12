Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pinal County authorities take homicide suspect who may have fled to Valley into custody

Apr 12, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:45 pm

Javier Lopez, 49, is wanted for questioning in regard to the murder of 43-year-old Christina Lopez....

Javier Lopez, 49, is wanted for questioning in regard to the murder of 43-year-old Christina Lopez. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took a homicide suspect who may have fled to the Valley into custody on Friday at around 12:30 p.m.

Javier Lopez, 49, was considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Authorities initially asked the public to help find him at around 9 a.m.

RELATED STORIES

Police said Lopez could be in the Phoenix or Tempe area. However, they didn’t say where they found him.

Police said they wanted to speak with him for their investigation into the murder of 43-year-old Christina Lopez.

The victim was found dead at her residence near Felix and Judd roads on Thursday. This is outside the town of Florence, which is around 65 miles southeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

Lopez was last seen driving a 2003 silver Nissan Sentra, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image showing the mugshot of Annie Anderson on the left and a deputy frisking her while she p...

Kevin Stone

Suspect in ‘Baby Skylar’ case extradited to Phoenix to face murder charge in newborn’s death

A woman who allegedly left her newborn baby in a Phoenix airport garbage can in 2005 has been extradited to Arizona.

1 hour ago

Split image with a mugshot of Donald Franklin Huegel on the left and a rose on the right. Huegel wa...

Kevin Stone

California man sentenced to 4 years for defrauding 2 elderly Arizona women in romance scams

A California man was recently sentenced to four years in prison for his role in romance scams that targeted two elderly Arizona women.

3 hours ago

Bridgework as part of the the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which is remaking 11 miles of Int...

Kevin Stone

Drivers should watch for multiple freeway closures in metro Phoenix this weekend

Drivers should be on the lookout for multiple disruptive freeway closures in metro Phoenix this weekend.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What do Americans currently agree on ahead of 2024 election?

Jim Sharpe reads a poll about what Americans agree on during his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

A man is suspected of assaulting three women at ASU's Tempe campus on Thursday. (Maricopa County Sh...

Serena O'Sullivan

ASU police arrest man suspected of assaulting 3 women on Tempe campus

A man suspected of assaulting three women at ASU's Tempe campus on Thursday has been arrested, according to authorities.

4 hours ago

Chandler double murder suspect found guilty, top prosecutor says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man found guilty of killing 2 people in Chandler parking lot in 2017

Taron Lavelle Watkins, 29, has been found guilty of committing a Chandler double murder, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Pinal County authorities take homicide suspect who may have fled to Valley into custody