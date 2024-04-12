PHOENIX — As much as he would like to tackle other topics, Jim Sharpe finds that abortion in Arizona has taken over this week’s AZ Political Podcast.

Jim’s guest, Chuck Coughlin, a guy named “Arizona‘s Best Political Operative,” lays out what the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision means for both Republicans and Democrats in this election year.

Chuck also gives his take on whether an abortion ballot initiative clears enough hurdles to get in front of voters. An initiative that, if passed, would create a state constitutional amendment ensuring abortion access up to the point of fetus viability.

Jim wraps up the AZ Political Podcast with his “Poli-take” on… what else? Abortion and how voters can keep a level head during the debate over this contentious issue.

