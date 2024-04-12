Close
JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Chuck Coughlin on Arizona’s abortion ruling and its national effect

Apr 12, 2024, 4:25 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As much as he would like to tackle other topics, Jim Sharpe finds that abortion in Arizona has taken over this week’s AZ Political Podcast.

Jim’s guest, Chuck Coughlin, a guy named “Arizona‘s Best Political Operative,” lays out what the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision means for both Republicans and Democrats in this election year.

Chuck also gives his take on whether an abortion ballot initiative clears enough hurdles to get in front of voters. An initiative that, if passed, would create a state constitutional amendment ensuring abortion access up to the point of fetus viability.

Jim wraps up the AZ Political Podcast with his “Poli-take” on… what else? Abortion and how voters can keep a level head during the debate over this contentious issue.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

Jim Sharpe

A Phoenix police officer was fired on April 10, 2024, for a fatal 2022 shooting. (YouTube screensho...

Jim Sharpe

Throwing bullets may be more accurate — but throwing rocks can be deadly too

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe isn't convinced a Phoenix police officer should have been fired after he fatally shot a man throwing rocks at him.

18 hours ago

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women's March)...

Jim Sharpe

The abortion stance both sides need to agree on in Arizona

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes Arizonans should listen to each other and not be swayed by politicians looking for a vote when it comes to abortion.

2 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Strong emotions, opinions surround Arizona’s abortion law ruling

In the wake of the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion Tuesday, Jim Sharpe urges people to say calm no matter which side of the issue you find yourself on in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Getty Images

2 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How much taxpayer investment is too much?

In the wake of TSMC getting $6.6 billion from the federal government, Jim Sharpe wonders if’s possible to invest too much taxpayer money. Could this turn the dream of an economic boom into a nightmare? Find out in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona needs more security on the light rail

Jim Sharpe shares his experience taking the light rail in Arizona this past week and why changes are needed in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will Arizona remain home to four professional sports teams? That’s up to the Coyotes

As Arizona Coyotes fans ponder the fate of the NHL franchise, Jim Sharpe breaks down the dollars and cents of what it may take for Arizona to remain home to four professional teams in Friday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

7 days ago

