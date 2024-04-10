Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway closed in Phoenix following vehicle fire

Apr 10, 2024, 4:40 PM

Loop 101 was closed in Phoenix on the afternoon of April 10, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was closed at Thomas Road on Wednesday afternoon because of a vehicle fire on McDowell Road, according to transportation officials.

The freeway closed around 4:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation

At this time, there is no approximation for when the freeway will reopen.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

