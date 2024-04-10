PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was closed at Thomas Road on Wednesday afternoon because of a vehicle fire on McDowell Road, according to transportation officials.

The freeway closed around 4:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation

At this time, there is no approximation for when the freeway will reopen.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

