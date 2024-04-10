West Valley man, brother sentenced for coordinating human smuggling ring
Apr 10, 2024, 9:00 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX – A West Valley man was sentenced last week to more than three years in prison for coordinating a lucrative human smuggling ring, authorities announced Tuesday.
Juan Manuel Soto-Guzman, 41, of El Mirage previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens for profit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
Soto-Guzman and his brother, Adulfo, ran a smuggling ring that transported hundreds of people into the country illegally over a 13-month span, prosecutors said.
The operation generated a large amount of illicit revenue, prosecutors said.
How were Arizona brothers punished for human smuggling ring?
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced Juan Manuel Soto-Guzman to 37 months in prison.
In January, Adulfo Soto-Guzman was sentenced to 27 months for his role in the human smuggling conspiracy.
As part of their plea deals, the brothers also agreed to forfeit a Rolex watch, a Movado watch, gold medallions and currency, prosecutors said.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.