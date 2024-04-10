Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-vehicle collision in Phoenix left a motorcycle rider dead on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash took place near 51st Avenue between Union Hills Drive and Bell Road around noon, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officials who responded to the area found the rider, 21-year-old Kyle Farrell, with serious injuries.

Farrell was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Detectives who took over the investigation found that the crash took place while Farrell drove northbound on 51st Avenue, police said.

Farrell allegedly didn’t stop for a red light and struck the other vehicle, which was driving through the intersection on Grovers Avenue.

The other vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene, authorities said. None of the occupants were injured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this collision, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

