ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek police chief wants to hold hosts of party where Preston Lord was attacked accountable

Apr 10, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:08 am

Hosts of a Halloween party have charges against them after death...

(Queen Creek photo, left, GoFundMe photo, middle, KTAR News photo, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges against the hosts of a Halloween party Preston Lord attended before his death and the town’s police chief wants them to be held accountable.

Around 200 people went to the party on Oct. 28, 2023, which was supposed to be a small get together, police said. During the party, the parents were at home.

Outside the home, several suspects allegedly violently assaulted Lord, who died from his injuries in the hospital two days later.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said he wants to hold parents accountable for not stepping up to intervene in dangerous situations.

“What we do in these kinds of situations where we have parents that are either checked out or not really engaged in their child’s life? And what does that mean to the the acts that they perpetrated?” Brice said on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday morning.

Leaders around country deal with issue of parents not stepping up, Brice says

The impacts of parental neglect and inaction can be felt across the country, he added.

Over in Michigan, a judge sentenced two parents of a school shooter to at least 10 years in prison on Tuesday. The judge said they failed to intervene to stop their son from killing four students in 2021.

“We’re looking at, during this investigation, anybody that had some culpability in creating the conditions that led to this particular event,” Brice said. “That’s what we’re looking at as far as any potential charges. So that would include the homeowners.”

He said he’s concerned about how to solve the problem, which is an issue from a community perspective.

Why police filed charges against hosts of a Halloween party in Queen Creek

There are a few different aspects Brice is focusing on.

“You look at the perpetrators of certain crimes as juveniles. And where is the parental responsibility there?” he said.

That’s one aspect, but another is the way adults may enable children — or create environments that encourage poor behavior.

“This is a perfect example of whatever your intentions might have been, your acts and your your behavior has consequences and can create conditions that cause problems for everybody,” Brice said.

His department has submitted misdemeanor charges, he added. The law holds them back from bringing those charges to the felony level.

“But we were able to gather enough information where we felt we have probable cause to submit charges,” Brice said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

