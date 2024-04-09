Man from Prescott Valley faces 20 years in prison after shooting...

PHOENIX — A man from Prescott Valley has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a shoot-out with police officers, authorities announced on Monday.

Joshua Anson Schnoebelen, 35, will face a “flat time” sentence, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office (YCAO). That means he’ll have to serve every day without the chance of getting out early.

A judge sentenced him on March 21 after he pleaded guilty to several crimes, including trying to assault law enforcement officers, YCAO said.

He also admitted to criminal damage and disorderly conduct against family members.

What did the man from Prescott Valley do?

A 911 call from Schnoebelen’s family on Dec. 30, 2021, triggered the incident that led to his arrest, prosecutors said.

The caller said Schnoebelen had slammed a family member’s head against a wall, YCAO said. He knocked over furniture and yelled while several children were in the home. He also loaded several firearms, claiming he’d shoot police if they came to his house, YCAO said.

Schnoebelen opened fire on officers who responded to the scene, hitting one in the leg and grazing the head of another, YCAO said. Police officers returned fire, ending the hourslong standoff, prosecutors said.

Authorities apprehended him and brought him to a hospital for medical attention, YCAO said.

County Attorney Dennis McGrane thanked the police officers involved in this incident.

“Just like plumbers, teachers and the many other hard-working members of our community, police officers go to work every day with the expectation that they will be safe and that their work will make our community better,” McGrane said in a statement. “When dangerous criminals choose to shoot at someone, the highest punishment is in order. I commend these Prescott Valley officers for their professionalism and service to the community.”

