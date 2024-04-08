Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Buckeye teacher indicted on charges of sexual misconduct with 15-year-old student

Apr 8, 2024, 2:00 PM

Former Buckeye teacher accused of having sex with teen student indicted...

Alyssa Todd, 23, was her victim's teacher and coach, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo, left, Pexels photo, right)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo, left, Pexels photo, right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A former Buckeye teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student has been indicted on multiple charges, authorities announced on Monday.

Alyssa Todd, 23, was a teacher and athletic coach at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School (OIAIS) during the alleged crimes. She no longer works at the school, which is near Yuma Road and Verrado Way.

Todd was indicted on six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO). The office also indicted Todd on one count of aggravated luring of a minor.

RELATED STORIES

Court documents reveal new details about former Buckeye teacher

Todd allegedly had various types of sexual encounters with with the 15-year-old boy from Dec. 1, 2023 through March 12, 2024, according to court documents.

The sexual misconduct took place on and off campus, in a car and in an office, court documents said.

Todd also allegedly used an electronic device to transmit harmful visual content to her victim.

How did police catch the former Buckeye teacher?

Police first started investigating Todd on March 16 after her husband allegedly found inappropriate images and messages involving a student.

Authorities got a search warrant and questioned her during a forensic interview. She admitted to the monthslong sexual relationship, police said.

Police then arrested her on sexual misconduct charges on March 20.

Todd’s trial will take place in July, MCAO said.

This case is part of a disturbing trend, prosecutors say

Two other women have been accused of improper sexual contact with Buckeye students in the past six months.

Diana Pirvu, 23, was arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a 13-year-old student at the Imagine Schools charter school near 247th Avenue and Durango Street in October 2023.

Jessica Kramer, 42, a former OIAIS teacher, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor in September 2023 for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old boy that started in August 2022.

Kramer left OIAIS in October 2022, police said.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell expressed disgust over the recent trend.

“It is extremely concerning to me that teachers, who are in a position of power and trust, are manipulating and taking advantage of students,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I commend our prosecutors and the Buckeye Police Department for their work in ensuring this defendant is held accountable.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Local police officers facing life-altering moments in their communities

Video: Jeremy Schnell, Felisa Cárdenas, Arin Shae /KTAR News

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Adolfo Villalva, who was arrested after allegedly pulling the trigger in an accidental s...

KTAR.com

1 teen dead, another in custody after accidental shooting in Phoenix

One teenager is dead and another is in custody after an accidental shooting in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A sign at a Florida convenience story shows an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot before an October 202...

Kevin Stone

Arizona haul in Saturday’s big Powerball drawing includes $1 million winner

Arizona lottery players got a nice slice of the Powerball pie from Saturday’s drawing, when an Oregon ticket won the estimated $1.3 billion jackpot.

3 hours ago

New TSMC facility coming to Phoenix, officials announce...

Serena O'Sullivan

TSMC getting $6.6B in new federal funding, to build 3rd semiconductor fab in Phoenix

There's a new TSMC facility coming to Phoenix, the company announced on Monday. It will also receive $6.6 billion dollars in federal funding.

4 hours ago

Sign at Maryvale High School in west Phoenix, which was temporarily locked down for a threat invest...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix high school locked down temporarily while police investigate threat

Maryvale High School in west Phoenix was temporarily locked down for a threat investigation Monday morning, authorities said.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona needs more security on the light rail

Jim Sharpe shares his experience taking the light rail in Arizona this past week and why changes are needed in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Former Buckeye teacher indicted on charges of sexual misconduct with 15-year-old student