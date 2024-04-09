PHOENIX — A city of Phoenix waterline project will restrict the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramps at 51st Avenue through late August.

The eastbound and westbound off-ramps at 51st Avenue started being limited to right turns only early on Monday, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That restriction will remain until midnight on Sunday before the monthslong ramp closures take effect.

Both off-ramps will be closed by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 15 and remain that way until Saturday, Aug. 24. The reopening date could change based on Phoenix’s progress on the project, ADOT said.

Additionally, both Loop 101 frontage roads at 51st Avenue will be narrowed or closed at times while the off-ramps are shut down.

Drivers wanting to reach 51st Avenue should exit Loop 101 at 59th Avenue, travel south to Union Hills Drive then east until reaching the street.

