Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix waterline project to restrict Loop 101 off-ramps through August

Apr 8, 2024, 8:00 PM

The eastbound and westbound off-ramps at 51st Avenue will be closed until August 2024 for a waterli...

The eastbound and westbound off-ramps at 51st Avenue will be closed until August 2024 for a waterline project. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A city of Phoenix waterline project will restrict the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramps at 51st Avenue through late August.

The eastbound and westbound off-ramps at 51st Avenue started being limited to right turns only early on Monday, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That restriction will remain until midnight on Sunday before the monthslong ramp closures take effect.

RELATED STORIES

Both off-ramps will be closed by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 15 and remain that way until Saturday, Aug. 24. The reopening date could change based on Phoenix’s progress on the project, ADOT said.

Additionally, both Loop 101 frontage roads at 51st Avenue will be narrowed or closed at times while the off-ramps are shut down.

Drivers wanting to reach 51st Avenue should exit Loop 101 at 59th Avenue, travel south to Union Hills Drive then east until reaching the street.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...

Associated Press

Jurors to visit property where Arizona rancher killed migrant

Jurors in the case of an Arizona rancher charged with fatally shooting a migrant on his property will visit the ranch near the border.

1 hour ago

File photo of crime scene tape in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix officer arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography

A Phoenix police officer was arrested Friday on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona announced Monday.

2 hours ago

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering $35,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect invol...

KTAR.com

Yavapai Silent Witness offering $35K for arrest of suspect accused of millions in property damage

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $35,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of causing more than $60 million in property damage in Prescott Valley.

3 hours ago

Ceremony held for new El Mirage Fire Department truck...

Serena O'Sullivan

El Mirage Fire Department celebrates new truck with ceremony

The El Mirage Fire Department held a "push in" ceremony to celebrate a new Class A pumper vehicle officially being in service last week.

4 hours ago

The Elden Lookout and Fatmans Loop trailhead in Flagstaff, Arizona, is scheduled to remain closed t...

KTAR.com

Flagstaff trailhead to Elden Lookout and Fatmans Loop trails closed for 2 months

A trailhead that provides access to two popular northern Arizona hiking trails closed Monday for a two-month improvement project.

5 hours ago

Former Buckeye teacher accused of having sex with teen student indicted...

KTAR.com

Former Buckeye teacher indicted on charges of sexual misconduct with 15-year-old student

Former Buckeye teacher Alyssa Paige Todd, 23, allegedly had sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy from December 2023 to March 2024.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Phoenix waterline project to restrict Loop 101 off-ramps through August