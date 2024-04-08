Close
ARIZONA NEWS

El Mirage Fire Department celebrates new truck with ceremony

Apr 8, 2024, 4:00 PM

Ceremony held for new El Mirage Fire Department truck...

"This is a perfect example of a partnership that improves safety in our community," El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said in a statement. (El Mirage Fire Department photo)

(El Mirage Fire Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new vehicle is officially in service at the El Mirage Fire Department, authorities announced last week.

The 2023 HME SF-22 custom chassis pumper is budgeted at $850,000, a city announcement said. Most of the funding came from a federal Community Development Block Grant. The Maricopa County Human Services Department distributed the grant funding.

Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman of District 4 said he’s proud of county leaders for investing in projects that make Valley residents safer.

“This new fire engine will help the city of El Mirage continue its top-tier emergency response efforts, more efficiently align with national fire safety standards and keep their tight-knit community safe,” Hickman said in a statement.

City leaders held a “push in” ceremony for the new vehicle last Wednesday. These events commemorate times when a new engine replaces a unit that will be placed in reserve status.

The name comes from times when fire departments would use hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment, according to a city announcement. After fire calls, firefighters would push their horse-drawn equipment back inside the bays.

What’s special about the new pumper at the El Mirage Fire Department?

El Mirage Fire Chief Michael Long called the ceremony an exciting day for the department.

“This truck will equip our firefighters with a new rig that is safe, versatile and will serve the community for the next several years as we continue providing high-quality emergency and non-emergency services every day,” Long said.

2023 HME SF-22 custom chassis pumper features the latest in apparatus and safety technologies, including:

  • LED scene lightning.
  • Vertical in-body ladder storage.
  • A 1,500 gallons-per-minute pump.
  • A 1000-gallon water tank with a 30-gallon integrated foam tank.

El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo thanked Maricopa County leaders for helping to fund projects like this.

“Maricopa County’s continued support of El Mirage has been vital,” Hermosillo said. “This is a perfect example of a partnership that improves safety in our community.”

