ARIZONA NEWS

Several homes under construction burn in massive Phoenix fire

Apr 8, 2024, 7:16 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Firefighters found several homes fully engulfed by the flames. (KTAR News photo/Troy Barrett) The fire took place in a new housing development in Phoenix. (KTAR News photo/Troy Barrett) A fire burned several homes that were under construction from Sunday night to Monday morning. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) Over 75 firefighters responded to the scene, authorities said. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) Several homes that were under construction were burned. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) There were no reported injuries, authorities said. (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

PHOENIX — A fire destroyed several homes that were under construction in Phoenix, authorities announced on Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to fight the structure fire near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters found multiple homes in a new housing development engulfed in flames.

It took over 75 firefighters from seven cities to battle the fire, which raged until Sunday morning.

Crews laid supply lines, extended hose lines and remained on the scene throughout the night to extinguish remaining hotspots, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries.

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force was working to determine a cause. Authorities have not yet determined how many houses were affected by the flames.

