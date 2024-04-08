Several homes under construction burn in massive Phoenix fire

PHOENIX — A fire destroyed several homes that were under construction in Phoenix, authorities announced on Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to fight the structure fire near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters found multiple homes in a new housing development engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are battling a second alarm fire near 59th Ave and Baseline Rd. This is a new housing development under construction. Crews are currently in a defensive strategy. The PIO is on scene and will update shortly. pic.twitter.com/AMHIfXJ6pY — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 8, 2024

It took over 75 firefighters from seven cities to battle the fire, which raged until Sunday morning.

Crews laid supply lines, extended hose lines and remained on the scene throughout the night to extinguish remaining hotspots, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries.

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force was working to determine a cause. Authorities have not yet determined how many houses were affected by the flames.

