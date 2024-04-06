Man killed, another man injured in 4-vehicle crash

PHOENIX — A man was killed and another man was critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Friday night.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the accident near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two seriously injured male drivers.

One man, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Barcelo, was transported to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

The other injured driver also was transported to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

Police said the vehicle driven by Barcelo was moving westbound on Van Buren Street near 52nd Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the other three vehicles.

All three of those other vehicles were eastbound on Van Buren Street at the time of the collision. Additional details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.