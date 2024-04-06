Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Whole Foods, Dick’s Sporting Goods linked to proposed Gilbert development

Apr 6, 2024, 5:45 AM

A conceptual rendering of a Whole Foods Market that was included in a development packet for the proposed Signature at Santan Village in Gilbert.

A conceptual rendering of a Whole Foods Market that was included in a development packet for the proposed Signature at Santan Village in Gilbert. (Kensington Development via Gilbert)

(Kensington Development via Gilbert)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A major commercial project in Gilbert has gone up for its first review.

During a study session on April 3, the Gilbert Planning Commission heard a presentation for Signature at San Tan Village, which is a proposed 11-building project that would total 326,731 square feet of retail, restaurants and commercial space near the northwest corner of Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway.

The renderings and elevations attached to the project document show some of the users eyed for the site, which includes Whole Foods Market, Dick’s Sporting Goods House of Sport, Fidelity Investments and First Interstate Bank.

No action was taken as it was the first time the project was heard by the commission. Keith Newman, a senior planner with Gilbert, said the goal is to have the project back in front of the planning commission in June for final consideration and added that public outreach by the applicant has not started.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

