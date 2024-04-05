Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating 2 related shooting scenes after man killed in west Phoenix

Apr 5, 2024, 10:00 AM

File photo of a Phoenix Police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape. Police responded to rPol...

Police responded to two related shooting scenes in West Phoenix on Friday, April, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police were called to two related shooting scenes in west Phoenix on Friday morning after one man was killed and another was wounded.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 51st and Southern avenues around 6:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

A short time after the first call, a report came in about a vehicle driving into a home nearby home.

RELATED STORIES

What happened at second shooting scenes in west Phoenix?

“When officers arrived at this second scene, they located another adult male inside of this vehicle with at least one gunshot wound,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in an email.

The man in the vehicle died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said the calls were related but did not provide details about the connection. No other information was made available.

“Both areas will be shut down for an extended period of time as the scene investigation is conducted,” Scherer said.

