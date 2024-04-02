PHOENIX – A man who’d been fatally shot was found lying on a West Valley street early Tuesday in what police are calling an isolated incident.

Officers responded to a medical call near 83rd Avenue and US 60/Grand Avenue around 3:40 a.m. and encountered a man lying in the roadway, the Peoria Police Department said.

The caller thought he was suffering a seizure, but responders determined he’d been shot and initiated life-saving measures.

Jordan Gonzalez, a 33-year-old Phoenix resident, did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from a dispute between people who may have known each other.

Jefferson Street was expected to be closed between 85th Avenue and the Grand Avenue frontage road for several hours while the scene was under investigation.

Anybody information about the case is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

