KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

6 electric vehicle charging stations now available at libraries across Phoenix

Apr 3, 2024, 4:15 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

EV charger. EV charger. EV charger. EV charger. EV charger. EV charger.

PHOENIX — Six electric vehicle charging stations are now available at public libraries across Phoenix.

The stations are now available for service at the Saguaro, Century, Yucca, Ironwood, Palo Verde and Ocotillo libraries, Salt River Project, a partner in the initiative, said in an email.

Each station was installed with two charging ports as part of the city’s goal to supply 500 EV public charging stations by 2030, according to SRP.

“These installations represent a big step forward in our effort to improve air quality and power a clean future,” Karen Apple, EV program manager for Phoenix, said in a press release.

Here’s how, why Phoenix secured additional EV chargers

Phoenix secured additional funding and rebates to expand its EV charging infrastructure from a partnership with Salt River Project and support from federal initiatives like Justice40.

With its 2030 goal, the city installed the chargers at public libraries, aiming to enhance accessibility for residents and library customers.

The collaboration advances the city’s Transportation Electrification Action Plan while also contributing to broader efforts in improving air quality.

To accommodate 280,000 electric vehicles in Phoenix by 2030, additional city plans include prioritizing investment in underserved communities, intensifying educational awareness campaigns, expanding the city’s EV fleet and installing a targeted number of charging stations annually.

Driving an electric vehicle offers numerous benefits, including a decrease in local air pollution and global greenhouse gas emissions, reduced reliance on foreign oil, and a lower lifetime cost of ownership in comparison to conventional vehicles, according to the city.

