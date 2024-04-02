Close
Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week to feature work from over 120 galleries next year

Apr 2, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week comes to town March 20-23, 2025. (Scottsdale Art Week Photo)

PHOENIX — The Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week will feature work from over 120 galleries when the inaugural event comes to town next year.

The event at WestWorld of Scottsdale from March 20-23, 2025, will feature collaborations with institutions, galleries, artists and collectors.

Attendees can also expect daily fashion shows, cultural performances and sculptural installations in addition to the galleries.

Trey Brennen, owner of T.H. Brennen Fine Art, a cornerstone gallery in Old Town Scottsdale, came up with the event after attending an art fair in the Hamptons last summer.

“Scottsdale has exploded in popularity over the past few years,” Brennen said in a press release. “It is the wealth of the west in many ways, especially during the heart of spring training here when our inaugural event will take place in 2025.”

Tickets for the Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week will go on sale Sept. 24.

Gallery applications and more information about the event can be found online.

“We are very selective when it comes to the events we sponsor and the use of our brand,” Scottsdale Ferrari General Manager Chad Morgan said in the release.

“When we were presented with this ambitious and compelling concept, we welcomed the opportunity to be the title sponsor and join this excellent team of business leaders, art aficionados and visionaries to bring yet another signature event to Scottsdale.”

