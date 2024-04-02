PHOENIX — Motorists heading down the Interstate 10 in Buckeye will now see Anaiah Walker billboards, officials announced on Monday.

These two electronic billboards that went up last week are broadcasting information on the homicide case, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Buckeye PD wants tips in the ongoing investigation — and they’re willing to pay.

The Silent Witness banner on the billboards promotes a cash reward of up to $12,000 for information that can lead to an arrest.

Why Buckeye police set up the Anaiah Walker billboards

Walker, 16, was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on May 22, 2020, police said. She was a victim of sex trafficking, her family told ABC15 Arizona.

Authorities want to encourage the public to come forward with information that can help them find the vehicle that fatally struck Walker in 2020.

Investigators who analyzed car parts at the scene believe the suspect drove a 2016-2018 Honda Civic LX or LE. The color was likely “midnight burgundy pearl,” a factory shade.

This is the second year in a row the Buckeye PD has used billboards to highlight the Walker investigation.

They first activated billboards to highlight the case in early April 2023. Those initial billboards also asked the public to help them find the vehicle that struck her.

The digital billboards will run through May, Buckeye police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.