ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how to get free scoops at new Gelato Cimmino dessert shop in Gilbert

Apr 1, 2024, 3:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

The interior of the new Gelato Cimmino in Gilbert. A cone with three scoops of gelato from Gelato Cimmino. A scoop of gelato in a blue cup from Gelato Cimmino. A scoop of gelato with a wafer and a spoon in a blue cup from Gelato Cimmino.

PHOENIX – A new downtown Gilbert gelato shop will give away free scoops Thursday as part of its grand opening celebration.

Gelato Cimmino recently started serving authentic Italian snacks on Gilbert Road near Vaughn Avenue, between O.H.S.O. and Culinary Dropout.

In addition to gelato, which is available in gluten-free and dairy-free options, the dessert shop serves a selection of coffee, cakes and milkshakes.

The cold treat competition is really heating up in Gilbert’s Heritage District, with Gelato Cimmino going in right next door to Creamistry and directly across the street from Petersen’s Ice Cream. In addition, the Topo snack stand is a quick walk to the south, and there’s a Dairy Queen a few blocks to the north.

Gelato Cimmino is making its presence known by handing out complimentary scoops of from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. The shop will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m.

Gelato Cimmino also has location in Scottsdale

The Gilbert location is the second for owner Mario Cimmino’s dessert concept, joining the original shop on Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale.

“We’re ecstatic about establishing our presence in Gilbert,” Cimmino said in a press release. “The success we’ve seen at our Scottsdale location has been beyond our expectations, and the support from our customers has been nothing short of amazing.”

