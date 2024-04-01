PHOENIX – A new downtown Gilbert gelato shop will give away free scoops Thursday as part of its grand opening celebration.

Gelato Cimmino recently started serving authentic Italian snacks on Gilbert Road near Vaughn Avenue, between O.H.S.O. and Culinary Dropout.

In addition to gelato, which is available in gluten-free and dairy-free options, the dessert shop serves a selection of coffee, cakes and milkshakes.

Gilbert’s Heritage District is a hot spot for cold treats

The cold treat competition is really heating up in Gilbert’s Heritage District, with Gelato Cimmino going in right next door to Creamistry and directly across the street from Petersen’s Ice Cream. In addition, the Topo snack stand is a quick walk to the south, and there’s a Dairy Queen a few blocks to the north.

Gelato Cimmino is making its presence known by handing out complimentary scoops of from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. The shop will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m.

Gelato Cimmino also has location in Scottsdale

The Gilbert location is the second for owner Mario Cimmino’s dessert concept, joining the original shop on Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale.

“We’re ecstatic about establishing our presence in Gilbert,” Cimmino said in a press release. “The success we’ve seen at our Scottsdale location has been beyond our expectations, and the support from our customers has been nothing short of amazing.”

