ARIZONA NEWS

Victim dies 2 weeks after Phoenix shooting; police still searching for man identified as suspect

Apr 11, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Xavier Hughley is wanted in connection with a deadly March 27, 2024, shooting in west Phoenix. (Silent Witness Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A woman died on Tuesday after getting shot in west Phoenix last month, and police are still trying to find the man they believe pulled the trigger.

The suspect, 30-year-old Xavier Hughley, is wanted for a March 27 shooting at a residence near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:25 p.m. and found a woman inside with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Amanda George, 43, died of her injuries two weeks later, police announced Thursday.

Reward offered in Phoenix shooting case

Detectives have identified Hughley as the suspect and are asking the community for help locating him.

Hughley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to spend time in the area along McDowell Road between 51st and 83rd avenues.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This is an updated version of a story originally published April 1, 2024.

