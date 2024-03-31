PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix set a new daily rainfall record of 0.28 inches on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This new record for March 31 breaks the day’s previous record of 0.27 inches, which the city of Phoenix set back in 1949.

Furthermore, it’s the first measurable rainfall on Easter Sunday since 1999, NWS said.

The most rain Phoenix has seen on Easter was 1.19 inches, which drenched the city on March 26, 1989.

Why Phoenix saw a new daily rainfall record

Steady rainfall drenched the Valley due to a cold front moving down from northern Arizona, NWS said. Rainfall totals so far have ranged from 0.10 to 0.40 inches across the metro Phoenix area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation further warned drivers to watch out for wet roads around the state.

We’re seeing wet roads around the state, including across the Phoenix metro area. If you encounter rain and wet pavement while driving, slow down and leave extra braking room and travel time. https://t.co/SptZyQuEJq pic.twitter.com/vXSoSEb3vK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2024

“If you encounter rain and wet pavement while driving, slow down and leave extra braking room and travel time,” ADOT said in a social media post.

