PHOENIX — An off-duty officer was hospitalized Friday night after being shot by an unknown suspect in a Phoenix business parking lot, authorities said.

The officer, who was working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby business, was advised about a group of suspects attempting an armed robbery of a vehicle near 35th and Southern avenues around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Investigators said the officer approached the area in an attempt to make contact, but at least one suspect began firing a handgun toward him.

The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He didn’t fire his firearm during the incident, police said.

The suspects involved in the incident left the area before more police arrived on scene.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story.

