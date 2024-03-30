Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Off-duty police officer shot by unknown suspect in Phoenix

Mar 30, 2024, 8:10 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

A Phoenix police officer working in an off-duty capacity was shot by an unknown suspect near Southe...

A Phoenix police officer working in an off-duty capacity was shot by an unknown suspect near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road on March, 29, 2024. (Google Maps Screeshot)

(Google Maps Screeshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An off-duty officer was hospitalized Friday night after being shot by an unknown suspect in a Phoenix business parking lot, authorities said.

The officer, who was working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby business, was advised about a group of suspects attempting an armed robbery of a vehicle near 35th and Southern avenues around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Investigators said the officer approached the area in an attempt to make contact, but at least one suspect began firing a handgun toward him.

The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He didn’t fire his firearm during the incident, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The suspects involved in the incident left the area before more police arrived on scene.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Villas, the luxury residential portion of the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie, are ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Mott 32 restaurant to open at Paradise Valley’s $2B Ritz-Carlton project

Mott 32 has eight locations worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Cebu, Vancouver and one soon in Toronto.

3 hours ago

Twenty One Pilots duo....

Arin Ducharme

Twenty One Pilots bringing ‘The Clancy World Tour’ to Phoenix this August

Twenty One Pilots recently announced they will make a tour stop in Phoenix in August 2024.

4 hours ago

Valley Metro is installing new fare machines at light rail stations. (Valley Metro photo)...

David Veenstra

New Valley Metro light rail fare machines beginning to be installed Monday

Valley Metro will begin installing new fare machines at its light rail stations across the Valley on Monday.

5 hours ago

Harvest Park in Laveen...

Bailey Leasure

10-acre Harvest Park opens in Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen

Harvest Park, a 10-acre park in the Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen, opened to the public last week.

14 hours ago

Stark black and white stock photo of the hallway outside a row of prison cells, with bars on the do...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced 10-plus years in prison for sexually abusing child in grade school

An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars recently for sexually abusing a child in grade school.

18 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during an event at the site of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturi...

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs talks up Arizona’s economy in International State of the State speech

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her International State of the State address Thursday to representatives from more than 20 countries.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Off-duty police officer shot by unknown suspect in Phoenix