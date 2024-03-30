Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear implements new emergency alert notification system

Mar 30, 2024, 4:00 PM

Goodyear is implementing a new emergency alert notification system. (Twitter Photo/City of Goodyear)

(Twitter Photo/City of Goodyear)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear implemented a new emergency alert notification system that sends important safety information to its residents.

Residents can now register for the free service termed “GY Alerts” to receive customizable alerts via text message, email and voice messages.

“Public safety is paramount in Goodyear,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a press release. “GY Alerts is another example of our continuous efforts to ensure our residents feel safe in our community and are well-informed in the event that we need to disseminate urgent information.”

Alerts will be distributed during emergencies regarding a threat to life or property, according to the city of Goodyear.

The notification system will also provide severe weather updates, safety alerts from state and county departments, major road closures from ADOT and other messages. Residents in nearby communities can also use GY Alerts to register for customizable alerts in surrounding cities.

The city of Goodyear reached a partnership with RAVE Mobile Safety Solutions to be able to send the alerts. RAVE is a software company built for transmitting emergency notifications.

“In emergencies, direct communication is important,” Goodyear Police Chief Art Miller said in the release. “GY Alerts provides timely information straight to your phone, fostering a community that’s informed, proactive and secure.”

