Mott 32 restaurant to open at Paradise Valley’s $2B Ritz-Carlton project

Mar 30, 2024, 7:15 AM

The Villas, the luxury residential portion of the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie, are ...

The Villas, the luxury residential portion of the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie, are now welcoming residents. (Paul Thompson/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Paul Thompson/Phoenix Business Journal)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley and The Palmeraie — a multibillion-dollar project years in the works in Paradise Valley — are expected to take shape during the rest of 2024.

Five Star Development, the developer of the mixed-use project with a hotel, retail and Ritz-Carlton-branded residences dubbed The Villas, said March 27 that high-end Chinese restaurant Mott 32 will be making its Arizona debut as the signature restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton hotel under construction.

Mott 32 has eight locations worldwide, which include Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Cebu, Vancouver and a soon-to-open location in Toronto.

An opening date for both the hotel and restaurant is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The 4,600-square-foot restaurant will include a 4,100-square-foot outdoor patio. Diners can expect “Cantonese dishes with some Beijing and Szechuan influences, prepared using the latest in modern and innovative cooking techniques,” according to the restaurant.

“This partnership is the perfect collaboration between luxury, opulence and tradition coming together to create a sense of community that Mott 32 is renowned for. We are excited to introduce our social fine-dining style to the region,” said Xuan Mu, founder of Mott 32, in a statement.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

