PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her annual International State of the State address Thursday night to representatives from more than 20 countries.

Hobbs talked up the strength of Arizona’s economy, noting that the state’s exports reached an all-time high of $28 billion in 2023, a 5.5% increase from the previous year.

“Last year, I stood before you and talked about all the ways we were working to capitalize on our economic momentum and keep Arizona on the path to widespread international cooperation and partnership. Since then, we have not taken our foot off the gas, and the numbers speak for themselves,” she said, according to a transcript provided by the Governor’s Office.

What did Arizona governor cover in International State of the State address?

A significant portion of the address focused on the Grand Canyon State’s booming semiconductor industry.

Hobbs highlighted the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factories under construction in north Phoenix and the Intel expansion in Chandler, projects that represent billions of dollars of investments, including federal funding.

She also alluded to her September 2023 trip to Taiwan, where she toured TSMC fabrication and water treatment facilities and met with semiconductor industry leaders.

“It’s clear this is just the beginning of decades of continued success and innovation that is happening in the silicon desert, much of which is due to the foreign direct investments and new partnerships we have strengthened over the last few years,” she said.

Hobbs acknowledges relationships with North American neighbors

Hobbs also covered Arizona’s connection with North American neighbors Mexico, the state’s largest trade partner, and Canada.

In fact, she announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Quebec, commiting to future collaboration and partnerships with the province in eastern Canada.

Hobbs’ keynote speech was the 19th International State of the State address by an Arizona governor.

It was part of a forum hosted by the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Representatives from the following countries were in attendance: Japan, Austria, New Zealand, the Philippines, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Singapore, Romania, Croatia, India, Lithuania and Peru.

